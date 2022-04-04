United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.04. 913,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,371,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $199.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

