United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,994 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Target by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after purchasing an additional 163,824 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.14.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.27 on Monday, reaching $212.81. 173,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.41. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

