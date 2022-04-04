United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 2,270 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

IBM traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $130.13. The stock had a trading volume of 66,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,373. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.48. The company has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

