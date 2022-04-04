United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Trading Down 2%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) shares were down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 33,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 11,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

The company has a market cap of $102.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United-Guardian stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of United-Guardian at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

