United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in United Rentals by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $354.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.85 and its 200 day moving average is $342.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.