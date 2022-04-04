Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading 6.1% Higher

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.89 and last traded at $105.00. 16,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,397,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Get Unity Software alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $3,513,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,122 shares of company stock valued at $14,673,893. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 801.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,246,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.