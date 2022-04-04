Univest Sec Initiates Coverage on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Equities researchers at Univest Sec started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Univest Sec’s price target indicates a potential downside of 78.92% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.
Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $37.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.52. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $146.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.
About Cassava Sciences (Get Rating)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.