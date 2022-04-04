UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $4.95

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $5.35. UP Fintech shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 365,142 shares traded.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $890.93 million, a PE ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UP Fintech by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 79,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 656,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,800,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 498,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 970,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

