USDK (USDK) Reaches Market Cap of $28.62 Million

USDK (USDK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.62 million and approximately $77.82 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

