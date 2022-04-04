UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 2,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 399,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

USER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that UserTesting Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411.

About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

