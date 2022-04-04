Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Acquires $50,900.00 in Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) Director Joseph Scheeren acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VACC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,139. Vaccitech plc has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaccitech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaccitech by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in Vaccitech in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vaccitech in the 3rd quarter worth $9,444,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

