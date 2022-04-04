Vai 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,725.00 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market cap of $53.61 million and $12,725.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00049237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.58 or 0.07516691 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.74 or 1.00290780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00047373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.