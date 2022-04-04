Validity Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.98 Million (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $20.48 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $4.51 or 0.00009870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002387 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.38 or 0.00243865 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,545,894 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,605 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

