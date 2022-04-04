Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 8,197 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $4,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $2,287,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 518,590 shares of company stock worth $53,856,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $123.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average is $135.25.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

