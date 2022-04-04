Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 87.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $200,637,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,890,000 after buying an additional 300,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2,683.8% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 150,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 144,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $144.18 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

