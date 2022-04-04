Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,485 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMED. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 61.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Globus Medical by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Globus Medical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Globus Medical stock opened at $76.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

