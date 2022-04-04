Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,421 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,533 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in InMode by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $37.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.98. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

