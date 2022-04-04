Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,855 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 859.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

M opened at $24.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

