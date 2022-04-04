Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $188.02 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $156.27 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.