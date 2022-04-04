Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,779 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

