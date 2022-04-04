Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.25 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 67,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $24.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

