Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $1,614,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

NYSE DTM opened at $54.84 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

About DT Midstream (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.