Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.53.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $119.07 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

