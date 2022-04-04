Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 14,763 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $46,325,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 89,332 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NYSE ET opened at $11.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

