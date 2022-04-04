Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 23,515 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,515 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,703,000 after purchasing an additional 846,500 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,193,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $40,502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,249,000 after acquiring an additional 552,733 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNS opened at $71.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.78. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

