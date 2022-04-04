Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,334 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $330.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.55 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

