Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,387 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 305.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,270 shares of company stock valued at $75,922,822 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

ABNB opened at $173.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.72 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.15 and a 200 day moving average of $168.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

