Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 74,484 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930,284 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 74,484 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $312,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $309.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

