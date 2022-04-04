Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $1.02 Million Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 132,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,956,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ironSource by 9,773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,233,000 after buying an additional 14,955,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ironSource by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,014,000 after buying an additional 8,644,317 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in ironSource by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,830,000 after buying an additional 7,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ironSource by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,483,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,699,000 after buying an additional 4,254,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IS opened at $4.67 on Monday. ironSource Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

