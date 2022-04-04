VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $265.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.85. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $222.82 and a 52-week high of $318.82.

