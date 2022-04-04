VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 236,665 shares.The stock last traded at $19.38 and had previously closed at $19.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 78,370 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

