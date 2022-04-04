Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 285,365 shares.The stock last traded at $226.01 and had previously closed at $224.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

