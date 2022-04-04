Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,105,000 after purchasing an additional 304,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $60.39 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

