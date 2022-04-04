Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $48,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $101.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.81. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

