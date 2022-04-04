Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Up 8.8%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $25.91. 3,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 289,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,343 over the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 6,210.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

