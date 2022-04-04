Veil (VEIL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $275.00

Veil (VEIL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $866,032.72 and approximately $275.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 53.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.26 or 0.99705735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00066722 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00286444 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.00348173 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00136400 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057450 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

