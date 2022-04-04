Velas (VLX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.06 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Velas has a market cap of $513.86 million and $10.06 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002405 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005000 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,282,654,019 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

