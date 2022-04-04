Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.29. Velo3D shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 7,836 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Velo3D Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $7,165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth $7,362,000.

About Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

