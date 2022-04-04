Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down to $22.86

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.86, but opened at $22.14. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 402 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 266,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 313,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 345.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 55,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 1,133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

