Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel Sells 483 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $2.89 on Monday, reaching $217.01. 1,110,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,767. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.67.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 30.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.11.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

