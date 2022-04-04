Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,767. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.67. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $305,487,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,380 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,749,000 after purchasing an additional 609,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

