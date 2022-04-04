Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn Sells 5,000 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $1,311,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.64. 1,680,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

