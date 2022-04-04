Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VWDRY. HSBC downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 0.90. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

