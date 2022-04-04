Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,299 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.01. 15,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,822. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

