Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,129 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 180.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $100,376,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,868. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

