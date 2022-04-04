Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 838 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.41 on Monday, reaching $340.64. 2,090,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,386. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $215.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.79 and a 200-day moving average of $349.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.