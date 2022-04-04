Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TTE traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,574. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

