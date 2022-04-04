Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,863. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $83.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $77.29 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

