Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,551,000 after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after acquiring an additional 83,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,175,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.14.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

