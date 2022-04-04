Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.62.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.87. 7,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,217. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.79 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

